Dear Editor,
In response to your publishing of “What’s the Cost of Labor Peace Agreement (“LPA”)” by Manny Ramos, we are disappointed in the continued one-sided and skillful deflection that has surrounded the Chicago City Council passage of the Human Service Workforce Advancement Ordinance. This ordinance faced unanimous objection from social services organizations that support our most vulnerable residents, as well as the workforce that delivers these services.
Our CACE collaborative noted in a March 2023 press release that our sector includes clinics, mental health providers, agencies that provide food, homeless services, job training, emergency financial support; programs that focus on crime prevention and violence prevention, youth support and resilience, early childhood education, keeping kids safe and productive after school, elderly quality of life; and much, much more. As it pertains to the published article, here are three points that the author and the LPA’s sponsoring Aldermen either don’t understand or have intentionally misdirected the public on regarding our shared concerns:
1. Fact: Contrary to the author’s assertions, there are indeed costs associated with the drafting, reviewing and negotiating of any labor agreement, even an LPA. The author cites that there are no extra costs as it relates to paying workers, but this is the same deflection that co-sponsoring Aldermen used against our coalition. For one, the issue is not whether to promote unionization, which workers already have a right to and which we support (for the record, Association House of Chicago where I am President and CEO is already partly unionized). Rather, by requiring nonprofits to enter into yet another unasked-for agreement, nonprofits will most definitely incur legal drafting and review costs, sometimes upwards of $75,000, which is a normal fee for labor negotiations. I know this because this is my experience as an executive and an attorney. Now, when we asked Aldermen in caucus meetings for their LPA template, one answer was “you don’t need to review, just sign what they give you.” Dare I ask, is that their advice given to diverse constituents, to muzzle up when signing agreements, signing a lease, or buying a home? Moreover, when asked how the city proposes to fund the time and costs for review and negotiation through our already strapped budgets, another repeated response was, “You are disgusting, why are you so anti-union!” In other words, political deflections to our practical questions which still have gone unanswered.
2. Fact: The author cites one Alderman without further research claiming there was plenty of opportunity for discussion on the ordinance. I have the virtue of having twice worked for City Hall, and I understand that ordinances are proposed regularly- some languish, some die off altogether and others live on to passage. This LPA ordinance apparently sat since 2019, hidden on some legislator’s desk and was not again proposed until this convenient election year. Only because of our observant coalition was the LPA proposal identified as speeding toward committee without notice to the social services sector. Our coalition led by CACE presented the Mayor’s office, Aldermen, the Department of Family Support and Services, and the Chicago Department of Public Health a list of questions about this ordinance on February 20, 2023. We are grateful to the Mayor’s Office, DFSS, CDPH and Aldermen like Roderick Saywer and Daniel LaSpata who listened to our pragmatic concerns and convened caucus and committee meetings to hear us out. But these were 11th hour discussions just prior to passage and yet still, none of the CACE questions were addressed nor had our terms even been considered.
3. Fact: Lastly, the author quickly glosses over one important fact, that “hospitals successfully lobbied to be exempt from the ordinance.” Why on earth would the City Council exempt the very largest nonprofit institutions, those best positioned to absorb legal fees and that are most likely to have striking workers? (I can’t recall in my 21 years as a Chicago professional any social service agency workers—other than those of hospitals and FQHC’s-- having gone on strike). The author would best serve readers by inquiring into this. Well, we did his work for him and asked, and the brazen response from one Alderman was that “hospitals have lots of resources and lobbyists.” When one of our coalition members countered whether there was any play-to-play, the response was the repeated deflection-- that our coalition is “so anti-union”-- and cursing us for alleging corruption. To be clear, we have no direct evidence that any city council members were corrupt in their negotiations with unions or hospital lobbyists, it only smells that way. Regardless, social service agencies work hand-in-hand with our friends and collaborators at the hospitals, but because social service participants and agencies can’t afford expensive lobbyists, as always, the little guy loses to the special interests.
As the CACE coalition noted, every leader in the human services sector knows that our workforce is crucial to our missions – our employees are smart, compassionate, and dedicated. We all want to provide great compensation and workplaces. Regrettably, this ordinance provides zero additional dollars to fund these efforts, and to the contrary adds extra costs to contracts that already only cover around 80% of providing our services. We are further disappointed that the City Council chose not to meaningfully engage our organizations in this process.
Thankfully our state government, led by Governor JB Pritzker has come to the rescue, recently increasing state reimbursement rates to better fund the cost of services and wage increases. But when it comes to this city ordinance, talk is cheap and the services are expensive. And since they are so concerned with the financial health of the social services-- work that is funded primarily through grants and philanthropic support-- we invite the author’s and the Aldermen’s putting their money where their pens are; with their own generous, individual donations to cover the additional and unnecessary costs that they have now placed upon the nonprofit sector.
Juan Carlos Linares
President and CEO, Association House of Chicago
(0) comments
