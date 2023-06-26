Dear readers,
I regret not having been able to write upon leaving my position at the Herald in March — I left Chicago sick and became extremely unwell by the time I moved to a new job at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Little Rock. Nonetheless, I have survived and settled into my job on the organization’s business desk.
I want to write now, briefly, nearing the Fourth of July (which was one of my favorite times in Hyde Park) to express how much the five years I spent at the Herald meant to me. I did not plan to go into journalism. In many ways, working at a weekly newspaper is a great way to get accustomed to and experienced with the job, but the stakes are much higher in a major world city and a neighborhood with singular importance therein.
I appreciate the community’s patience as I learned the job. I stayed longer than I planned to do so because I enjoyed the job so much, in spite or because of the terrible, awe-inspiring times during which I worked at the Herald. Cometh the hour, cometh the man, maybe; I know I forged in an uncommon crucible, and I am extremely proud of the work I did.
Chicago is a city with no shortage of problems, but it, and the republic, would significantly benefit if they mirrored Hyde Park more. I am confident that the neighborhood has a bright future, one in which the surrounding area will rise with it, for all the people, because of the choices, actions and quality of the people living there.
I would be remiss if I did not thank my editors over the years — Daschell Phillips, Christian Belanger, Hannah Faris and especially Randy Weissman — Bruce Sagan and all my other colleagues. Please work to ensure that the Herald continues to be able to serve its community in the years ahead, so as also to give a start to other 25-year-olds in my erstwhile position.
Warmly,
Aaron Gettinger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.