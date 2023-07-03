Dear editor,
Having NASCAR come to Chicago was exciting ... Very exciting. It felt good to be there, but it was also like going to a cookout when there is only enuff food for half the people, because the only people who got to actually see the race were those with the most expensive tickets.
My only prior racing experience is being with race car driver Will T Ribbs back in the 80s ... Being a driver of color he wasn't welcome on the racing circuit (there's a Netflix documentary on him called “UPPITY”). Back then, Bill Cosby sponsored him and Muhammad Ali became his friend. Every time Wily T won, he'd stand on the top of his race car and do the Ali shuffle...I watched him out in California when I lived there. Afterwards, we went to his home which was on Wily T Ribbs Lane
On Saturday, our family couldn’t wait to get there: me, my daughter Jai and my 4-year-old grandson Drew. At the last minute we decided we’re going to NASCAR. I knew it would be an adventure, something exciting, something new. We parked the car on 35th and jumped on the CTA green line to Adams. We were on our way to see Chicago's first NASCAR street race, with cars zipping thru downtown streets — legally — doing maybe 200 miles per hour.
Drew was loving it. We let him ride in his stroller ... we thought it would be easier to push him since his legs are short and he'd enjoy the ride ... He really liked the L (the L trains are special to children) but it was a job getting him to sit still.
When we arrived at the gate, we learned you couldn't bring in drinks, umbrellas or strollers. That was really bad news. Luckily, we made a deal with a woman to take the stroller to her loop office not far away. On we went ... NASCAR here we come.
Inside we saw a big stage out in the field, and 7 or 8 race cars. One car was being painted by a Chicago artist. They said when finished it will be on display at a museum for five years, maybe the Museum of Science and Industry. I've always wanted to paint a car.
Next stop: the race.After going through another gate, we were confused. It was all new, it was no longer the Grant Park that we know, but something different ... confusing. But if you look up at the skyscrapers, then you could feel your way through.
Unfortunately, no matter where we went we could not see the race.
At our first spot, people were gathered and we could hear the roar of the cars, but we could go no further than a fence. We stood there looking like thru a tunnel and could see only the tops of cars as they zipped by in a blurrrr.... Unbelievable how fast they were going..... But it was like looking at someone running past your kitchen window.... Think about it if you see a person run past your kitchen window you can't tell where they came from or where they're going you only know that they passed your window. Those cars were moving fast like lightning.
Eventually my family found a spot to sit with another family. While we enjoyed being there and meeting new people — their son played with my grandson — from where we sat we could not see any of the race. But to watch a race you need to be able to see the track.
I thought about the people with expensive tickets. I'm sure they enjoyed the race ... Because they could see it ... They were up close with a great view of the track and probably tv monitors. I asked a young lady carrying a big beautiful, cuddly gray dog to pose for a photo and began a conversation with her male friend. “How much was your ticket?” I asked. “$260,” he said, “but I don't get to sit down ... There were no seats for those paying over $200.”
No matter where we went we saw no race. We didn't even see a souvenir stand to buy toy cars for my grandson. No one was selling checkered flags with Chicago NASCAR.
Then, they all of a sudden said that there was a chance that lightning might hit so they stopped the race and suggested that we leave and go find shelter.
I never got to sit in the race car simulator. I would think after you pay over $200 to be there and we can't see the race we could at least go sit in the simulator and act like we're in the race. But they did have a ferris wheel.
The only race I got to see was the following day on television on NBC, channel 5.
All of a sudden I felt like I was at the race. I could see everything, I could tell where the cars were and what street they were on. It was wonderful watching it on television, I got to see the guys up close and personal. I didn't see Bubba Wallace on Saturday, but he was there on tv, I saw his car bumping into another car, running it into the wall.
I'm very happy that they came to Chicago, but I'm not happy that we didn't get a chance to see the race itself. It's good to know that the people who spent big money got to actually see the race, but it hurts that we didn't.
Just a guy from the neighborhood
KenZirrelli Kensey
