Dear editor,
I was at the candidates forum for the 5th Ward on January 17, 2023. It was a bit jarring to see so much negative response to the issue of Reparations for African Americans. It was like – WOW! I was supporting Tina Hone, but I switched my support to Gabriel Piemonte because I like the way he is using Reparations as a framework for his policies.
Bravo!
When my candidate Tina Hone said that he was “out-Blacking everybody Black.” That stuck in my mind. What is he supposed to do? He was “out-righting everybody that's supposed to be right.” That's what he was doing. So what that he's white. It's appropriate for him as a concerned American citizen to speak on things that need to be fixed in this country. Including him speaking on what this country owe the descendants of those who were enslaved in this country.
I'd like to know why the other candidates (who happen to be Black) haven't spoken strongly on this important and consequential issue. The other candidates didn't seem to have any policies or plans specifically for the Black people in this Ward. I'm gonna vote for Gabriel Piemonte. I was impressed.
Arthur Ward
5th Ward resident
