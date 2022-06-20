Dear Editor,
I tried to write to the paper yesterday about the questions and interviews with the congressional candidates. I would like to see a discussion of environmental plans. I think that should exist in every discussion with every candidate. I watch the Vienna tv news each night and they regularly talk about their green plans. That is their plan to be fully off of carbon by 2040. They regularly update the population with how things are going with that, or rather they discuss details that tie into that. If there is a protest about the new proposed highway they discuss how the Green party signed off on it, and why it was necessary to bring people into the city who did not have access, but in the long run we would expect people to be using ecars and hydrogen for energy. I recently saw an experiment with buses running on hydrogen. They explained how the upgrade of their city hospital system at all 6 branches would be in parts over the coming years and lead to full updating with full carbon energy compliance by 2040. They have explained how all new housing has to meet the new energy standards, and we see owners of buildings that are rental units converting to geothermal energy. Geothermal is a big part of the plan. Of course solar, wind and hydrogen are part of the plan, as well as reduction in energy consumption in various ways. They are reducing the amount of cars coming into the city in various ways, making it more bike friendly by creating more one way streets with bike lanes, streets that are tree lined to green it up. They continually survey people in parks and on streets about what would make it more attractive to use, and these suggestions are incorporated into their plans, but always with greening in mind. Their latest subway development is about being green as well as convenient.
I would like to be hearing about such things from our candidates. If they are talking about jobs how does that fit into a green plan? How does that get us in the first congressional district meeting climate goals for 2030 or whenever we have set them? Who is able to help do this? How would this candidate bring them about? Does the city have a plan for this date to get Chicago into carbon compliance for that date? What is the plan? What needs to happen to bring that about? Can people get permits to build if they do not meet that standard? Can they get parts in Chicago to upgrade? What are the subsidies? What are the hindrances to everyone being carbon compliant by 2030? What will that candidate do to help overcome those problems? If a candidate does not have an environmental agenda they are not my candidate and they need clear plans. How are our public hospitals, jails, schools and any public buildings going to be green? How are private buildings going to be green? What is the plan to clean up the lake? I was reading that within the next 10 years or so if there is no change to our climate problems the lake will be half a mile further inland. That would remove Lake Shore Drive. Any serious contender should be addressing what they plan to do about this. Will it be to move people or try to tame the lake? What about the plans for the Point? Many people in Hyde Park care very much about how the breakwaters are designed and developed. If the Lake moves half a mile the Obama center will be underwater and the senior residence my mother is currently living in will be too. So, will many toxic waste facilities that have not been cleaned up. The Lakefront will be destroyed.
The freight trains which run through the neighborhood are toxic and we have to breathe that in, as with the CTA buses. These are concerns that may not rival the west and south sides, but still need to be addressed.
As for education, covid is an environmental issue. I would like to hear it addressed.
Linda Weide
