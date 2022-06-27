Saturday morning, June 25, Chicago historian Julia Bachrach discussed before a small group the history of the Statue of the Republic during a tour of Jackson Park. The walking tour marked the 200th anniversary of the birth of the park's designer, Fredrick Law Olmsted.
Olmsted, often called the father of American landscape architecture, designed not only Jackson Park, but also the Midway Plaisance and Washington Park (collectively known as South Park). He also designed other significant parks in the United States, including Central Park in New York and the U.S. Capitol Grounds in Washington, D.C.
The Statue of the Republic, locally dubbed the Golden Lady, is located at the intersection of E. Hayes and S. Richards Drives in Jackson Park.
According to the Chicago Park District website, the Statue of the Republic was installed in 1918 and "commemorates the twenty-fifth anniversary of the World’s Columbian Exposition in Jackson Park and the centennial of statehood for Illinois."
The twenty-four-foot-tall gilded bronze sculpture is a much smaller and slightly modified version of Daniel Chester French’s sixty-five-foot-tall Statue of the Republic, the original monumental female figure that stood facing west with outstretched arms at the eastern end of the Columbian Exposition's Court of Honor.
In commemoration of Olmsted's bicentennial, Bacharach will repeat her tour of Jackson Park on July 16. She will also lead tours of Washington Park on July 16 and August 6, and of the Midway Plaisance on August 6. In addition to these tours, Olmsted's bicentennial is being celebrated with a photographic essay produced by the Washington Park Camera Club called "South Park Then and Now" that can be viewed online.
