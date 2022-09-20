William (Bill) Shepard Woodfolk IV passed on Sunday, September 11 after a brief illness.
Born on October 26, 1943, Bill was married to Joy Anderson for 35 years and friends with her more than 50 years. Their blended family includes children William V, Kimberly, Matthew and Yolanda, as well as grands Sarah Elizabeth, Andrew, Nia, Aaron and Morgan.
Bill was a longtime Hyde Park resident and business owner.
Memorial and repast will be Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m. at the Grand Ballroom, 6351 S. Cottage Grove Avenue. Accessible entrance and parking in the rear.
