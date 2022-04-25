Warner Clock White died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, April 16. He was born in Hampton, Iowa, on October 25, 1926, to Evelyn Laura (Clock) and Russell Peregrine White.
He found his home in the Episcopal Church in St. Louis in 1937. He was in the army during World War II where learned engineering at Texas A&M. After the war he attended the University of Chicago where he met Phyllis Cox. They married shortly after in 1949. He received his Master’s degree in English from the University in 1950.
He attended Seabury-Western Theological Seminary and was ordained an Episcopal priest in 1953. He taught college English and assisted at various parishes until being called as Rector of The Church of the Redeemer in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood in 1962. He remained as Rector of the Church of St. Paul and the Redeemer after their merger in 1968.
He was active in the Civil Rights Movement, taking part in actions in the South as well as at home in Chicago in his role as President of the Chicago chapter of the Episcopal Society for Cultural and Racial Unity (ESCRU). He received a Doctorate of Ministry from Chicago Theological Seminary in 1976. In 1979 he was called to Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall, Michigan, where he served until his retirement in 1991.
He and Phyllis moved to Battle Creek, Michigan, where they remained active in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, he in the choir, and she as organist and Choir Director. In 1999 they moved to Burlington, Vermont, where they joined Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne and remained similarly active.
Following the death of his beloved wife Phyllis in 2007 he married Roberta (Bert) Baker and they spent many loving years together traveling, playing bridge, and volunteering, including teaching English to Burlington residents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482-6509.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.