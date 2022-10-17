Virginia A. “Nan” McDivit passed away on Oct. 10, 2022. A dear daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia (nee Guy), fond sister of the late Mary “Mimi” (the late John) Hess, the late Joseph “Rick” (the late Swannie) and the late Michael (Carleen) McDivit. A loving aunt, cousin, and friend of many. McDivit was also a graduate of Loyola University and the University of Wisconsin.
McDivit was also a volunteer of the Focolare Movement, member of St. Jude League, St. Thomas the Apostle Church and a retired Chicago Public School Teacher.
Visitation is Monday, Oct. 17th at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. A private interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude 3200 E. 91 St., Chicago. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
