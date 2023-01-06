Long time Hyde Parker Vincent McGill passed away on December 19, 2022. Vincent grew up in St. Louis and moved to Chicago after his honorable discharge from the United States Army. He loved Chicago and always called it the most beautiful city in the world. For him, Hyde Park was home. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
