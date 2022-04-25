A viewing and funeral service will be held this week for Paula C. Johnson, who died on April 18, 2022.
The viewing will take place on Thursday, April 28, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Travis Funeral Home, 14338 S. Indiana Ave.
The visitation will be Friday, April 29, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at St. Sabina, 1210 W. 78th Place.
The funeral service, also at St. Sabina, will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. - noon.
