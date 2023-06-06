Terence “Terry” Edwin Martin — Aged 81, of Chicago Illinois since 1966, formerly of Adelaide Australia, born to proud parents Edwin and Mary Martin. Terry passed away on April 12, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by beloved life partner Dr. Ursula Storb. Loving father of Gavin and Shannon (nee Kennedy), Darrell and Mary (nee Keeton). Adoring grandfather of Kellie. He also leaves behind ex-spouse Anne Martin, with whom he maintained a caring relationship.
Terry attended and finished his undergraduate degree at University of Adelaide, Australia. He achieved his PhD at Christ College at the University of Cambridge, England. Terry had a long and fruitful career as a tenured professor at the University of Chicago. His field of research was Molecular Genetics and Cell Biology. He leaves behind a reputation as a well-known scientist and jazz enthusiast. He was a prolific writer in both fields.
Terry loved to travel to distant lands, particularly with his partner Ursula. He was an avid reader, classical music, film, and art lover; and had focused collections in these areas.
“He will be missed by many” - Chuck Nessa
“As a jazz scholar and critic Terry's influence on other jazz scribes was far reaching. Indeed”- John B Litweiler
“He was an exceptionally talented individual who excelled in many ways and especially in the arts and sciences.”- Ron Shapiro
“The wonderful trip to Chicago by my father David and his jazz band was a personal highlight of his music and art career: a noted event in the history of Australian jazz”- John Dallwitz.
Terry was instrumental in bringing the Dave Dallwitz band and other Australian Jazz groups to Chicago.
“Terry's insightful analysis of situations and his compelling logic helped to direct me along the path that would ultimately become my life career”- Uwe Proske
“He was a true friend to me, who helped launch my journey with so many musical memories. Look forward to speaking with him, in my dreams.”- Roscoe Mitchell
Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Cinema/Chicago (home of the Chicago International Film Festival), Jazz Institute of Chicago, Lincoln Park Zoo of Chicago, and World Wildlife Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.