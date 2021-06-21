Shirley Reddix Vanderpool, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio, after a prolonged illness.
Born May 24, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, she was the only child of former Jackson State University President Dr. Jacob Lorenzo Reddix and Daisy Shirley Reddix. Shirley spent most of her early years in Jackson, Mississippi, where she lived with her parents on the campus of Jackson State University. Her father served for 27 years (1940-1967) as the fifth president of the university.
She attended Tougaloo Preparatory School in Tougaloo, Mississippi. As a four-year honor student, she received a B.A. degree in Art at Fisk University in 1959, graduating magna cum laude. She continued her lifelong learning by earning an M.A degree in Art with a major in Graphic Design at the State University of Iowa (University of Iowa).
Eventually, Shirley moved to Nassau, Bahamas, after marriage to Dr. Cyril Osborne Vanderpool. She spent 14 wonderful years as a resident of the Bahamas where she worked for a number of years with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. Shirley returned to Chicago to work for Fashion Fair Cosmetics of Johnson Publishing Company. She opened new markets for Fashion Fair on military bases and in locations throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, Canada and the Caribbean. Shirley decorated her Chicago condominium with art and artifacts from around the world. Many elected officials, dignitaries, family, and friends enjoyed her hospitality.
Shirley is survived by her devoted daughter, Dr. Dwan Vanderpool Robinson (Tracy), and grandsons Jacob Reddix Robinson and Jonathan Tracy Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested all acts of kindness be directed to donations for the President Jacob L. Reddix Scholarship Fund at Jackson State University, P.O. Box 17144, Jackson, MS 39217.
A memorial service is scheduled Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Whetstone Reserve Shelter House at the Park of Roses Columbus, Ohio. She will be eulogized in September at the Farish Street Baptist Church, Dr. Hickman Johnson, Pastor, Jackson, Mississippi when family and friends can gather safely.
