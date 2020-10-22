After a long battle with breast cancer, preschool teacher and Hyde Parker Sharon Vadeboncoeur died at age 69 on Sept. 15.
Born in 1950, Sharon studied at Southern Technical College and made her career in teaching young children. She joined Akiba-Schechter’s preschool in 1997 after working at K.A.M’s Sinai nursery. Except for summer program stints with kindergarteners, she taught the youngest students at Akiba — namely, the two- and three-year-olds.
For many families, Sharon was the first teacher parents learned to trust with the care of their child, and she was the first teacher children learned to trust outside of their home. Sharon’s parenting insights, delivered with her quirky humor, were always spot on and helped many maneuver the challenges of parenthood.
Despite her illness, Sharon retired only four years ago. Her compassion and kindness in helping others through the hardships of cancer was astounding, demonstrating to those around her how to face adversity with humor and grace.
The Akiba-Schechter community is especially saddened by her passing. Sharon Vadeboncoeur is survived by her son David, her brothers and extended family; a great number of people will miss her love, pithy insights, and amazing sense of style.
