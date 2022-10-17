Ruth Louise Patterson, 96 of Chicago, IL passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Ruth was born Oct. 18, 1925 to the late Charles and Clara Schultz in Buffalo, NY. She was a longtime member of Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park. She worked at the University of Chicago as a secretary for the Research Institute where she retired after 40 years.
Her husband Clifford Frederick Patterson preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved son Mark (Frances), her loved and cherished nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
