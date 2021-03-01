Beloved husband, dedicated father and grandfather, Roger Raymond Fross died February 16, 2021, at the age of 80. Born in Rockford, IL, he attended DePauw University and the University of Chicago Law School. Roger spent over fifty years making Chicago, Hyde Park and his Deerwood community better places.
Roger was a lifelong servant of the public, working in the private sector. He was a former managing partner of Lord, Bissell and Brook (now Locke Lord). One of his proudest contributions was as an attorney on the Shakman case since its inception, doggedly pursuing attempts to remove political patronage from public office.
A lifelong contributor to the larger community, he was a former Chairman of the Board of the Joyce Foundation. Locally, he served on the boards of the South East Chicago Commission, the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club and the Hyde Park Kenwood Development Corporation.
Roger held special his family's second home, a cottage on Lake Michigan in Shelby, Michigan. His positive imprint was felt here as well. In addition to a dedication to work and service, Roger enjoyed golf especially when it was for fun, including a hole-in-one on his favorite Michigan course. He loved to travel with his family, spending time in Vieques, Puerto Rico, and bicycling around the world in places such as Bali, Vietnam, Europe and a notable 100 mile day from the Grand Canyon to Zion National Park. You could also find him as chief gardener of his Hyde Park home, usually dressed in denim overalls.
Never one to do a task halfway, Roger gave his all to anything he committed to. And perhaps the shining place this could be seen was in his ability, desire and success in cultivating and maintaining friendships.
He is survived by his wife, Madelon, son, Oliver O. (Naya), grandsons, Miro M. and Luca L. and his brother, G. Gerald Fross (Gail Connerty). The family holds a special place for caregiver, Judy David. There will be a private burial service.
Contributions in his memory may be made to: The Community Foundation for Oceana County, P.O. Box 902, Pentwater, MI 49449, or the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615.
