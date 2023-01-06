Richard Paul Scanlon, 68, was born on February 4, 1954 in Providence, Rhode Island to Bernard and Ann Scanlon. He died January 1, 2023 at home in Chicago, following a five year battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Lynn Siegel; his brother, Michael Scanlon (June), sisters, Deb Regan (Ed) and Joy Starnino.; along with Rick's niece and nephews; grandnephews and the entire Siegel family.
He was educated at University of Chicago. His professional life included tending bar at Jimmy’s Woodlawn Tap; Commodities Trading at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Accounting at Powell's Books.
Rick was an avid sports fan, especially New England teams, and an active participate in sports rotisserie leagues. He was committed to his sobriety for nearly 18 years and prior to his cancer diagnosis, Rick's hobbies included photography, his dogs, and anything having to do with numbers.
Rick will be missed for his dry sense of humor, his kind nature and his sharp intellect.
Donations can be made to PAWSChicago.org or LiteracyChicago.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.