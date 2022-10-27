Richard Arthur Lathrop, a longtime resident of Hyde Park, passed away on September 14th, 2022. He was 95 years old. The only explanation for this longevity was copious lifelong consumption of coffee and frequent naps.
Richard defied the conventional wisdom for achieving a ripe old age. Vegetables never crossed his lips and walks to purchase cigars and junk food were the extent of his exercise regimen. He was born on July 27th, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Anna Kasperzak and Edward Lathrop. He was the fifth of six children, and all of his siblings pre-deceased him.
Richard grew up poor on the North Side of Chicago, but because of his stint in the military, he was able to attend and graduate from the University of Illinois with the help of the GI Bill. He held several jobs before becoming a Spanish teacher at Oak Lawn High School, where he stayed until retirement. In his younger years, he enjoyed travelling, and went on extended trips to Mexico and Spain to enhance his understanding of the Spanish language and culture. Richard had good taste in music and introduced his daughters to the likes of Peggy Lee, Roger Miller and Trini Lopez.
After retirement he came up with a few inventions and sought to patent them. Late in life his hobbies included outsmarting the thermostat and watching Seinfeld. Absolute silence was required when reruns of the Lawrence Welk show came on. He is survived and appreciated for his eccentricities by his wife of almost 70 years, Dena, his daughters, Anita and Elizabeth (David), and two grandsons, Emmett and Carter.
