Richard R. Blough, 98, died January 24, 2023. Survived by his wife, Diane F. Wallace; and his stepson from his prior marriage to the late Ruth (Ashenhurst Stack Blough), Patrick Stack (JoAnn); and grandson, Robert Stack. Also, nephews: Douglas, Stephen, Eric and David, and niece Kathryn.
Born in North Manchester, IN: son of Roy Blough and Marie Irene Goshorn Blough. Predeceased by brothers William (Doris) and Donald (Patricia).
Richard moved to Chicago after his service in WWII and graduation from Swarthmore College (B. S. in Chemistry, 1948, Phi Beta Kappa) to join his parents at the University of Chicago, where his father was on the faculty in the Department of Economics.
He went on to graduate with a master's degree in statistics from University of Chicago (1960, Summa Cum Laude). He worked at the U. of C. in the Statistics Department and at the University Hospitals until his retirement in 1993.
He was active in the Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Co. of Chicago (where he met his wives, Ruth and later, Diane); Grant Park Chorus and the U. of C. Chorus. He was a longtime member of the First Unitarian Church of Chicago, singing in their choir and active in church affairs.
Services to be held April 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at First Unitarian Church of Chicago, 5650 S. Woodlawn, Chicago, IL 60637. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church's Fund to Refurbish the Baroque Organ or to the Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago, 157 W. Grand Avenue, Chicago, Il 60654-7101.
Richard's wishes for his service: "Anybody who wants to can talk. I just want lots of music and for people to wear bright, happy clothes."
