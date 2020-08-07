Richard Stephen Berry, a University of Chicago physical chemist who contributed to the understanding of atomic transition and organization and advocated for clean energy use, died on July 26, aged 89.
His widow, Carla Friedman Berry, said the cause was renal failure and hypertension, preceded by a series of strokes.
He was born April 9, 1931, in Denver, to a public schoolteacher and a realtor; a younger sister, Audrey, survives him. In high school, a teacher encouraged him to apply to the Westinghouse Science Talent Search, and, in 1948, he was accepted, taking part in the competition in Washington, D.C.
"That's the first time he had ever met real scientists," Carla said, "and it was the first time he had ever met a whole bunch of people who were interested in science. And they were all going to Harvard."
Berry had intended to go to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but his new contacts convinced him to matriculate at the other school in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He wound up getting bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees there, meeting Carla, a student at the former Radcliffe College and later at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, in the process. They married in 1955, and he later took a job at the University of Michigan.
"Steve, first of all, thought the process of science was admirable, that it was an ongoing search. You constantly were looking and reevaluating what was going on in the world, and he thought that was the only reliable way to approach the unknown," she said. "He was not out there in science to get a commercial job that paid a lot. He was interested in doing research, and I think he wanted it to be recognized as important scientifically. But ultimately he wanted what he found out to have some consequence for the public good."
After a few years at Yale, Berry took a job at the U. of C. in 1964 and lived in Hyde Park for the rest of his life. His children attended the Lab School. He was one of the first chemists awarded a MacArthur Foundation "Genius" grant, in 1983, and was named a Guggenheim fellow, an American Academy of Arts and Sciences fellow and a member of the National Academy of Sciences.
"Berry’s work concerns the economic implications of resource management and the application of thermodynamics to achieve optimum performance of engines and processes," wrote the MacArthur Foundation. "His recent work ranges from basic research on atomic and molecular collisions, nanoscale materials and protein dynamics to activities concerning national security and intellectual property issues."
Concerns about energy policy also influenced him, and his work took on a cross-field focus. "When we came here, it was a very dirty city, and it was coal dust that was over everything," Carla remembered. "People were burning coal, and he felt that it was a disease vector. He became a proponent of solar, alternative and atomic power."
Berry and other neighborhood activists monitored local power plant emissions and testified about the issue in front of Mayor Richard J. Daley, additionally partnering with the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference on the issue.
In 1979, he published "TOSCA, the Total Social Cost of Coal and Nuclear Power" with Linda Gaines, a systems analyst at Argonne National Laboratory, and the late Thomas Long, a U. of C. colleague.
Berry gave Gaines, who had recently earned her doctorate at Columbia University, a job in 1975, in the then-nascent field of industrial ecology. A cut-out on the door of his cluttered office (though he could always find what he was looking for) detailed the process of automobile manufacturing, from the first step of having iron ore in the ground.
"I said, 'Gee, that's really interesting,'" she said. "It showed what materials were going in, what the energy flows were and what the emissions were. And he said, 'Oh, I have money to do that. Do you want a job?'"
They began comparing industrial production before comparing costs, both economic and environmental as well as health of coal and nuclear power production in the book, finding that nuclear was cheaper and safer than coal (e.g., an average of two motorists would die for each coal plant build due to collisions with railroad cars).
Regrettably, the book was published on the day of the Three Mile Island accident in Pennsylvania, yielding 13-cent royalty checks. But years later, Gaines says it was an important application in the application of scientific principles to policy decisions.
"I think Steve was one of the first people who was looking at actually using science to help make appropriate policy decisions," she said.
Berry grew up skiing and did so throughout his life, returning to Aspen, Colorado, winter and summer, year after year. He liked photography. He had an interest in early music and played violin and recorder. He and Carla were regular attendees to opera, symphony and theater performances; Gaines pointed out that "TOSCA" was named for the Puccini opera and said he had another acronym picked out to name the book "NORMA" after the one by Bellini.
"But science was the most important thing to him," Carla said. "His family was incredibly important to him, but when he was doing science, that was it. That was his identity."
In addition to his children, Andrea "Andi" Berry, Denise Berry Hanna and Eric Berry, eight grandchildren survive him. Donations in his memory can be made to Music of the Baroque, the Union of Concerned Scientists, the Sierra Club and University of Chicago Presents.
"He loved Hyde Park. He loved the university," Carla said. "He felt like the university exemplified some of the things be believed in: collaborating, not just working on your own empire. People got together and talked. He just felt like that was the right place for him at the University of Chicago."
