M. Patrice “Pat” Palm Dorsey died peacefully at home on March 25 at the age of 67, after 41 years of marriage to her beloved husband, William Dorsey III.
She was born to Dr. and Mrs. Irvin D. Palm on August 13, 1952, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg in 1975, she attended Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, and received her doctorate of dental surgery in 1978.
Later in 1978, she married her husband while they were both attending Meharry. She established the first dental clinic in rural Hurtsboro, Alabama, in 1979 and practiced there until 1981, when Skip finished his ophthalmology residency in Tuskegee. Their first child, William “Chip” IV, was born in 1980. Their second child, Jon, was born in 1982, and their third, Stephen, in 1986.
In 1982, she opened a private general dental practice in Chicago.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Irvin D. Palm Jr., and her sister, Vivian E. Goodwin.
She is survived by her husband, three sons, sister-in-law Dewana, grandsons Miles and Maxwell and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited viewing on Tuesday, March 31, from 2-9 p.m. at A.A. Rayner and Sons Funeral Home, 318 E. 71st St. The family will not attend the viewing, and the interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to United Negro College Fund or Jackson Park Hospital Foundation in her name, Patrice Palm Dorsey, D.D.S.
