Lifelong Hyde Parker Nicholas Joseph Britton passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He had been hospitalized at the University of Chicago Hospital for several days. The cause of death was advanced cardio pulmonary disease.
Nick was born in 1956 at Mercy Hospital. He attended St. Thomas the Apostle School and Kenwood Academy. Before his retirement, he was a much beloved member of the University of Chicago Housing Administration. He considered his job looking out for the students to be a privilege and an honor, and he was very proud of the friendships he fomented through his work.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Christopher and John, his mother, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) and father Paul Kendall Britton. He is survived by his sister, Mary Britton and brother in law Chris Karczmar, both of Chicago, and his niece and nephew, Naima Medelia and Malachi Paul Karczmar–Britton.
The date for his celebratory memorial will be announced soon.
