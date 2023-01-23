Neva Lamae Hefner was born April 29, 1930, in West Point, Nebraska. She was active in her home congregation, Grace Church, teaching Sunday School and leading the youth group. Later, she was elected to the board of the national Luther League youth organization. In 1954, she attended the Assembly of the National Council of Churches, representing the United Lutheran Church in America. Neva and Phil were married in May 1956, just days before she graduated from Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska with a degree in social studies.
Neva came to Chicago in 1956, moving to Hyde Park 1959. In the early 1960s, she and Phil lived in Ohio and Pennsylvania, returning to Hyde Park in 1967. After her three daughters—Sarah, Martha, and Julia—began school, she became Executive Director of the North American Society of Adlerian Psychology, retiring from the position in 1999.
She joined Augustana Lutheran church in 1974, where she was active for 40 years. She served on committees and as a leader. She was financial secretary, treasurer and president of the congregational council and Augustana women, as well as historian for the 125th anniversary of the congregation and archivist. For many years, she was a sacristan and a reader for the Sunday worship. She loved her congregation.
Neva and Phil moved to Montgomery Place in 2011, where she served several terms on the residents’ association council. She is survived by her brother, Robert White, and daughters and granddaughters Rory, Adeline, Kayla, Emily and Chelsea. Neva and Phil were married for sixty-six years.
Memorial services will be held for Neva at both Montgomery Place and Augustana Lutheran Church. The service at Montgomery Place will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 3:00 p.m. The service at Augustana will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 p.m. For more information, contact Philip Hefner at (773) 259-8341.
