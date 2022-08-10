Michael A. McGuire of Hinsdale, 77, predeceased by his wife, Frae McGuire and his son, Matthew McGuire. He is survived by his daughter Reagan Pittman, his partner, Deborah Davis, and many loving friends and family members, including his brothers and sisters Margaret Burns (James), Martin McGuire (Georgeanne), David McGuire (Rose), Kathleen Burd (Lawrence), and Agnes Radtke (Scott), and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was the highly respected long-time owner of Supreme Jewelers in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. In 2010, Supreme Jewelers was recognized as Business of the Year and Michael was given the “keys” to Hyde Park by the Chamber of Commerce. Michael retired and closed the store in 2016.
Memorial Visitation will be Sunday from 2pm to 6pm at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) online at www.pbs.org, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) online at www.aspca.org, or the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) online at www.aclu.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.