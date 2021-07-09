Melvin Orlando Ajtun Calderon, who worked with his parents at Hyde Park’s Dunkin’ Donuts on 53rd Street, was discovered early in the morning Thursday, July 1, in the 5400 block of South Artesian Avenue. According to the Sun-Times, he was fatally shot. Calderon was 29.
“He worked right there,” said Melvin’s father Eduvis Ajtun gesturing to a spot behind the Dunkin’ Donuts counter. “We loved Hyde Park,” added Ajtun. “All we did was work.”
A visitation will take place for Calderon on Sunday, July 11th, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ocwieja-Robles Funeral Home, 4256 S. Mozart St. His funeral Mass will take place Monday, July 12th, at 10 a.m. at St. Clare of Montefalco, 5443 S. Washtenaw Ave.
A memorial for Melvin was placed behind the counter at Dunkin’ Donuts, near where he worked. A worker at the store said that people had been giving donations for the family, placing them on a red-wrapped box.
Melvin leaves behind four children, Esmeralda, LuzMaria, Derek Josue and April Sofia, his wife, Saida Valeska Trujillo, siblings Marvin and Maria, and his parents, Sonia Esmeralda Calderon Ramos and Eduvis Ajtun.
