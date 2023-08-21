Prof. Melvin Gordon Rothenberg, Ph.D., 89, Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago Department of Mathematics, of Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, pioneering mathematician Marxist scholar and activist, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023, in Kingston, NY.
Beloved husband of over 70 years to the late Marcia June Rothenberg (nee Cherko). Father of Julia Helise Rothenberg (father-in-law of Geoffrey Berliner), Aaron Rothenberg, and Louise Michelle Rothenberg. Adored grandfather of Theo Rothenberg Berliner. Son of the late Harry Rothenberg and Leah Gordon Rothenberg and respected comrade of many.
Born in Boston, MA, Mel was raised in Cleveland, where he met Marcia Cherko working on their high school newspaper. Mel studied philosophy and mathematics at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and was recruited by the University of California, Berkeley for his Masters and Doctorate degrees.
Mel and Marcia were tireless activists throughout their lives and participated in the most important social movements of their time, including the Civil Rights movement, the anti war movement, women’s liberation the fight for single-payer in care in the United-States.
Mel was a pioneer in algebraic and geometric topology. Two of his most famous contributions are the Rothenberg-Steenrod spectral sequence and the odd order group theorem in the subject of nonlinear similarity. He introduced key ideas in the study of symmetry.
Over the years, Professor Rothenberg mentored many students and young faculty at the University of Chicago's mathematics department impacting the human side of mathematics as well as its austere subject matter.
Private burial occurred at Forest Home Cemetery. Another celebration of Mel's life is being planned.
Check back to this website for information as it becomes available.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to https://www.ilsinglepayer.org/.
Arrangements by Inclusive Funeral Care, 773-370-2959 or www.InclusiveFuneralCare.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.