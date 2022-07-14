Maude Brooks, a longtime parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (STA) and singer, died on July 7. She was 100.
She was born on April 22, 1922, in Americus, Georgia, moving with her family when she was very young to St. Petersburg, Florida, and then north to Steubenville, Ohio, where her father had found a job opportunity. They lived in an integrated area with a strong Italian influence, so much so that when Brooks moved to Chicago in 7th grade, she was teased for "sounding white."
In Chicago, she attended the former St. Elizabeth grade and high school in Bronzeville, graduating in 1942. The Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament had a significant influence on her, and it was at this time that she became a Catholic. She sang in the school choir, which gave her opportunities to travel, including to the Mother House of the sisters, where she twice met Mother Katharine Drexel, who died in 1955 and was canonized in 2000.
She was educated at the Loop Junior College (now Harold Washington College), the former Central YMCA College, the Cortez Peters Business College and DePaul University.
Brooks worked three major jobs over her professional life:
- At Himistan and Kelling at 30th and Michigan for 19 years until the company moved out of the city. The company wanted her to move with them, but she declined.
- Swift and Company, from whence she "retired" and, alongside four other women, were honored by the YMCA Leader Luncheon.
- Sony and Craft company, after Brooks was bored and wanted to work again. Dr. Ward Perrin, another longtime and active STA parishioner, found her the opportunity as a substitute secretary. Brooks eventually took on different positions, retiring after 12 years as the assistant employment manager.
Brooks was originally a parishioner at the former St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1012 E. 47th St., but transferred to STA around 1967. She wanted to hear Bishop Fulton J. Sheen speak there, and she lived for many years at 54th Street and Ingleside Avenue. For many years, other parishioners in her building celebrated Easter together with dinner.
Brooks was an active STA parishioner, describing the choir as akin to a family to her and taking pride that the choir director, the Rev. Robert H. Oldershaw, asked her to sing at his parents' 50th wedding anniversary.
She worked on various STA events and committees, eventually becoming a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Madonna Della Strada Council of the Knights of Columbus. She came up with the church's annual prayer breakfast and chaired several of the events, the first of which Oldershaw spoke at.
Brooks was also in a singing group called the Chansonettes. Around the time of her death, she was living in south suburban Hazel Crest.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at STA, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., at 11 a.m. on Friday.
