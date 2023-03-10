Former restaurant manager for McDonald's, QSR/Taco Bell, Popeyes, Original Pancake House. He passed away March 5 at 67 years old. He is survived by his wife Shelia, children Marshall, Vanity, Destry (Kyla). Grandchildren Ava, Andrew and Savannah. Sisters Faye, Yolanda, Rhonda, Janice, Glenda and Roslyn. Brothers Kamal, Corey and Gregory. Godchildren Sensarae and Zae. His mother Lena Hale, dad Watt Douglas Ellison, sisters Jean and Cynthia and Charmaine preceded him in death. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A public memorial to be announced at a later date.
