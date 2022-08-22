Marisa Ferrari (1942-2022) was born and raised in Udine, Italy, where she lived until meeting her husband, Virginio. They were both in their early twenties when they moved to Hyde Park, where Virginio worked as a sculptor and Marisa raised their three boys, Alberto, Fabio and Marco. Marisa was a passionate photographer and artist herself, and loved working from her home in East View Park, where she and her family have lived since the early 1970s. Since 2000, Marisa was fortunate to live between Chicago and Tuscany where the family resided mostly in the warmer seasons, enjoying rural life amid the hills and fields of grain and flowers that Marisa loved to incorporate into her artwork.
She was an avid writer and reader and cultivated deep connections with many longtime Hyde Parker’s affiliated with the University, and the world of the arts. She led a very full life and will be missed by all who remember her, a very beautiful, strong-willed Italian woman who graced our community with her intellect, heart and elegance for almost 80 years.
Marisa is survived by her husband, her three sons, a daughter-in-law and three grandchildren
A memorial service will be planned at a future date.
