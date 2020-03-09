Marc Loveless, a longtime advocate for LGBTQ African Americans in Chicago who was running as a write-in candidate against Rep. Kambium Buckner (D-26th), died of natural causes Sunday night at the age of 59.
“Chicago's activist community suffered a great loss this weekend,” tweeted Mayor Lori Lightfoot on her political account. “Marc Loveless was a constant presence in local Democratic politics, and a stalwart champion for the LGBTQ+ community and HIV/AIDS research and funding. He was my friend and a supporter, and I will miss him.”
Loveless attended Redford High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Wayne State University, both in Detroit, and worked in his own consultancy, doing public policy analysis and freelance lobbying, on from 1984. He worked for a number of progressive campaigns over the years, from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition to Sen. Carol Moseley Braun's 2011 mayoral campaign to Southside Democracy for America.
In 2015, he ran for Chicago City Clerk. Last year, he sought the appointment to the Illinois House that Buckner received, later appearing at a press conference when community members brought 5th Ward aldermanic candidate William Calloway’s past homophobic social media posts to light.
He filed to run against Buckner in this year’s primary before getting removed from the ballot. He launched a write-in campaign against the incumbent and was campaigning for the seat until his death.
“I think the conversation has to be elevated to a point of not them versus us, or us versus them, but we’ve gotta look at what makes sense in terms of meeting the needs of people who are in the community now and the environment we want to create,” he said at a Feb. 29 forum for local state legislative candidates.
