Lorraine Friedman, 97, longtime Hyde Park resident and retired Chicago Public Schools Social Worker, passed away peacefully May 2021 at Montgomery Place.
Lorraine attended Kozminski Elementary School and Hyde Park High School. She received her B.A. in sociology from the University of Illinois, Urbana, and her M.S.W. from the University of Chicago. She married Norman Friedman while he was in the Navy during World War II. Norman received his B.S. from the Illinois Institute of Technology, and his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. His career began as a mechanical engineer. After receiving his M.B.A., Norman became a tenured Assistant Professor at the Richard J. Daley College, where he taught for 25 years.
Lorraine’s career in social work began as a caseworker for the State of Illinois, Department of Child and Family Services, where she licensed and supervised foster homes and conducted adoptive home studies. From 1966 to 1998, she worked for the Chicago Board of Education as a CPS School Social Worker, with many of those years spent in the Englewood neighborhood, especially Randolph School. She was a pioneering school social worker — one of the very first employed by the Chicago Board of Education. By her retirement in 1998, there were over 300 school social workers in the system. Lorraine was a proud member of the Chicago Teachers Union from 1966 until the day she died. Lorraine loved making a positive difference in peoples’ lives. She believed the major contribution of her work was her direct services with children, teachers, and school administrators.
Lorraine is survived by her two children, Adele and Victor. Both are happily married: Adele to Stuart; and Victor to Paul. Adele earned her M.F.A. from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and went on to become a filmmaker and an artist whose films have been internationally exhibited at museums including the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris, France; and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago.
Victor earned his Ph.D. in South Slavic Linguistics from the University of Chicago, and became a tenured professor in that field, first at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and then at the University of Chicago. In 1998, Lorraine retired earlier than she would have liked, to take care of her very ill husband. Norman lived for 17 more months, and passed away in 1999. After 54 years of marriage to Norman, Lorraine never remarried. Before her passing, Lorraine wrote that her daughter Adele’s time and efforts enabled her to enjoy a carefree retirement, which lasted 23 years. Rest in Peace.
Contributions in Lorraine’s honor may be made to the United Negro College Fund (https://uncf.org). Private dual interment of the Friedmans’ cremated remains with military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
