Zelda Star, a long-time resident of Hyde Park died on June 20, 2020 at the age of 94.
Zelda was born in Toronto, Canada on June 28, 1925, to Morris and Augusta Friedman. She graduated from the University of Toronto in 1947 with a Bachelor of Art degree. She moved to Hyde Park in 1953, and she became involved with many of the city’s cultural institutions.
She moved to the Near North Side for several years and returned to Hyde Park in 2010. She had careers in real estate, teaching art, and supporting the administration of Horizon Hospice. After her retirement from Horizon Hospice, she traveled the world, often with her partner, Herbert Gertz.
Zelda was passionate about the arts and a champion Scrabble player. She regularly attended the Chicago Symphony; she was a docent at the Art Institute of Chicago and a volunteer with the Blind Service Association. She was a participant in a 20-year study on women’s health, called the Women’s Health Initiative, which changed the way healthcare providers prevent and treat disease impacting women. She was also the longest participant in the Alzheimer’s research program at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Zelda is survived by her brother, Bernard Friedman (Jan) and daughter, Edie Romano (Robert). She has six grandchildren: Bonnie, Amy, Jennifer, Lauren, Katherine, and Joshua and great grandmother to Julien, Lainie, Luke, Peter, Emma, and Shilin. Zelda was preceded in death by her husband, Hyman Star, and partner, Herbert Gertz.
Her wit and love will be missed by many. Memorial arrangements are forthcoming. Donations in her memory can be made to the Montgomery Place Care Assurance Fund.
