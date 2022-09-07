Lester G. Telser, a University of Chicago-educated and -employed economist who lived nearly his entire life in Hyde Park, died on Sept. 3. He was 91.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1931 to the late Asher and Edith Telser; at a young age, his family relocated from Humboldt Park to the neighborhood. He attended Kozminski Elementary School, Hyde Park High School and Roosevelt University, before spending one year in graduate school in economics at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, before returning to Hyde Park to receive his doctorate in economics from the U. of C. Milton Friedman was his doctoral advisor.
Tesler then taught briefly at Iowa State College, now Iowa State University, before being conscripted into the Army; he was posted for two years in Monterey, California. In 1958, he returned to the U. of C. as a faculty member, first in the School of Business and later in the Economics Department. Other than year-long sabbaticals at Yale University and in Leuven, Belgium, he remained in Hyde Park.
Tesler's research concerned the concept of "core" in game theory, which involves coalitions instead of individuals who are seeking to maximize their advantage. Using mathematics, he studied why and how certain kinds of markets are organized without ties to more established concepts in economics. He was a fellow of the Economic Society and the American Statistical Association.
Beyond his academic work, Tesler had a passion for classical music. His wife Sylvia, whom he married in 1956, preceded him in death in 2020. He is survived by his children Joshua (Esther Tryban) and Tamar (Ronald Schwartz), his grandchildren Leena Schwartz and Cara Schwartz, and his younger brother Alvin Telser (Karen).
Funeral services have been held.
