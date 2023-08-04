Leoneen Hedy Woodard-Faust, M.D., Child Psychiatrist and longtime resident of Chicago, passed away peacefully in her Hyde Park home on July 11, 2023.
Leoneen was born in Chicago on June 9, 1954 to Mildred Larguier Woodard and Vionel Woodard and grew up in the Morgan Park neighborhood. She graduated from the University of Chicago Laboratory High school in 1972, later earning her undergraduate degree from Mount Holyoke College, and medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago. She completed her residency and fellowship training to achieve board certification in child and adolescent psychiatry.
Doctor Woodard-Faust was one of the few African-American women practicing child psychiatry amidst a severe national shortage. She dedicated herself to improving mental healthcare for children and adolescents in underserved communities. She was a well-loved physician, colleague, and mentor to many at Children’s Memorial Hospital, the University of Chicago Medical Center, multiple neighborhood mental health agencies, and Mercy Hospital where she retired from her position as Medical Director of the Child and Adolescent Program. She found deep satisfaction in giving hope to families living through traumatic mental health issues facing their children.
Leoneen married her husband H. Patrick Faust in 1984 and settled in the Hyde Park neighborhood to raise their two sons. A devoted mother and center of her family, she was also a passionate gourmet cook, known for delighting family and friends with her dishes and restaurant excursions. She greatly enjoyed traveling abroad to experience other cultures and their cuisines.
She was a kind and caring person who always took the time to help others. She was highly regarded for her humor and reassuring counsel, often stating that there is no such thing as too many hugs or too much chocolate. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, neighbors, and others fortunate enough to have been touched by her wonderful, loving spirit.
Leoneen is survived by her husband, H. Patrick Faust; her sons, Holton Patrick Woodard Faust and Nolan Woodard Faust, MD; her sister Vinette Ashford (Irvin); her niece Ivey Ashford Martin (Reginald); and grandnephews Noah and Jaxson. The memorial service will be held at a small private family gathering in Annapolis, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, she would ask that donations be made to your local community mental health and child welfare charities.
