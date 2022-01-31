Kwesi Preston Lee Hopkins, 72, a lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Kwesi was the third child born April 6, 1949 to the union of Lester B. Hopkins Sr. and Alice M. Hopkins (nee Rogers). Kwesi’s marriage to Rosetta Hopkins (nee Ledbetter) brought forth three children: Nkrumah Lumumba Hopkins, Shango Dashon Hopkins and Aishania Talibah Hopkins.
Kwesi was educated in the Chicago Public Schools and later earned his Bachelors of Arts from Chicago State University. After graduation, he joined the Cook County Court System as a Juvenile Probation Officer. His love of learning led him to become a Master Gardener through the Chicago Botanic Program. He also obtained his Master’s Degree in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from Midwest College of Oriental Medicine, including a 3 weeks Clinical Training Externship at Guangzhou University in China. Kwesi was seeking his Doctoral Degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine from the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine at the time of his death.
Kwesi was a spiritual person; he believed in a Supreme Being or Grand Architect of the Universe. He was a Freemason and a Most Worshipful Brother of the 32nd degree of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Illinois.
Kwesi lived a full and joyous life and will be deeply missed! He is survived by his sister Lillie Hopkins Clausell, his niece Antoinette Hopkins, his daughters Patrice Marye and Aishania, his sons Nkrumah, Shango, RaShaun Hyler, Kwesi Carter, his grandchildren Qwonn Marye, Trevin Marye, Kamilah Dodge, Jalen Peterson, Elisha Hyler, Legend Carter, Lincoln Hopkins and Jackson Hopkins.
Preceding him in death were his father and mother, his brother Lester B. Hopkins Jr. and his nephew Anthony Preston Hopkins.
