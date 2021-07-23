Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.