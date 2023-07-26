Karen Davenport Murray was born September 2, 1964. She was the youngest of four children born to the late Benjamin Davenport and Mary Lee (McCain) Davenport. Her siblings Vincent and Rose preceded her in death.
Karen received her early childhood education at St. Anselm Elementary School and Immaculata High School.
Karen accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at a young age and was baptized at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She was a dutiful member for several years and sang in the Inspirational Choir.
In 2006, Karen was united in holy matrimony to Lennox Murray.
On Monday, July 17, 2023 at 3:00 a.m., Karen transitioned peacefully to join her heavenly Father.
Karen leaves behind to celebrate her life and cherish her memories her husband, Lennox Murray; children, Lawrence Mitchell III, Devon Davenport and Courtney Davenport; grand-daughter, Amber Davenport; sister, Sharon Deramus; nephew, DeAndre Deramus and Dion Hill; niece, Christina Lloyd; and many other relatives and friends.
Footprints In The Sand
One night I dreamed a dream.
As I was walking along the beach with the Lord.
Across the dark sky flashed scenes from my life.
For each scene, I noticed two sets of footprints in the sand,
One belonging to me and one to the Lord.
After the last scene of my life flashed before me,
I looked back at the footprints in the sand.
I noticed that at many times along the path of my life,
especially at the very lowest and saddest times,
there was only one set of footprints.
This really troubled me, so I asked the Lord about it.
“Lord you said once I decided to follow you,
You’d walk with me all the way.
But I noticed that during the saddest and most troublesome
time of my life, there was only one set of footprints.
I don’t understand why, when I needed you the most, You would leave me.”
He whispered, “My precious child, I love you and will never leave you
Never, ever, during your trials and testings.
When you saw only one set of footprints,
It was then that I carried you.”
