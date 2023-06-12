Judith Ann Allen of Hyde Park passed peacefully surrounded by family on February 7 2023. She was born in Chicago on January 9 1934. Judith was predeceased by husband Patrick Russell Allen, father Lars Martin Tyskling, mother Antoinette (Mohr) Tyskling, sister Karen Beth Tyskling, brother Marty Joe Tyskling and son Brian Joseph Allen. Judith is survived by her sister Linnea Keith Kelly and husband Jack, daughter in-law Sue Allen and grandsons Matthew, Bradley, Benjamin, Nathan and Christopher, son Shawn Allen and wife Cynthia and grandchildren Isabelle and Russell, daughter Lisa Allen and husband Joshua Cohen and grandsons Eli and Asher.
Judith donated her body to science through the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois.
Donations in her memory may be made to :
Chicago Hyde Park Village
5500 S. Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
(773) 363-1933
There will be a memorial Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Hyde Park-5472 S. Kimbark Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60615 , (773) 324-2626 on June 24th, 2023 at 11:00 am.
Please join us for a gathering at 10 am at the church.
As she was in life may her memory be for a blessing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.