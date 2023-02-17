Josie Brown Childs, who worked for Mayor Harold Washington and then founded a nonprofit legacy committee in his memory 30 years after he was elected Chicago’s first Black mayor, died on Feb. 13. She was 96.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1926, to the late Julia Brown in Clarksdale, Mississippi; they moved to Memphis, Tennessee 10 months later, and Childs moved to Chicago in the late 1940s.
She married Jack Childs in 1968; he preceded her in death; they had four children. Childs is survived by son James M. Childs Jr. (Bonnie Collins), grandchildren James A. Childs, Claudia L. Houndje (Adrien Houndje) and Elysia Childs (L. Almestica) and other extended family.
Over her life, Childs worked with The Chicago Urban League, the NAACP, the board of the Friends of the Chicago Public Library, Planned Parenthood and other organizations. She worked on the congressional campaigns of Abner Mikva, Ralph Metcalfe and Washington and was an Illinois organizer for several Democratic presidential campaigns.
She unsuccessfully ran against Ald. Lawrence Bloom (5th) in 1983, after which Washington made her a program coordinator in the Office of Special Events.
In 2013, the Jackson Park Highlands resident founded the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee, which is dedicated to preserving Washington's legacy through voter registration initiatives, an annual wreath-laying ceremony at his Oak Woods Cemetery tomb and a Roosevelt University scholarship.
A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The committee asks that donations be made to the Roosevelt Harold Washington Endorsement Scholarship (roosevelt.edu/hwlegacy) in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.