Joseph Roger “Joe” Vojacek, resident of Oak Park, IL, and lifelong cool dude, died on April 24, 2022, at the age of 82. Joe was the only child of Joseph Vojacek Jr. (d. 2000) and Camille Sima Vojacek (d. 1998), beloved nephew of Ella Sima (d. 2002), and husband of Martha “Marti” Morrow-Vojacek (m. 1983, d. 2021).
He was a lifetime resident of the Chicago area: he was born in the city, and later moved with his parents to the west suburbs, where Joe graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School (1958). He began post-high school studies in English at North Central College in Naperville, IL, before transferring to the University of Chicago in the neighborhood of Hyde Park where he graduated with an AB in English and went on to complete an AM in English Literature in 1964. Joe and Marti, a long-time Hyde Park resident, married in 1983; their household included Marti’s three daughters from a previous marriage.
Joe made a long career of teaching, predominately at the Malcolm X College campus of the City Colleges of Chicago. He earned tenure as a Professor of English, and later in his career especially enjoyed teaching Humanities courses, where he blended literature, film, music, graphic arts and other cultural representations into wide-ranging understandings of contemporary society through exploration of contemporary arts. In 1975 Joe had enrolled in the PhD program in English at Loyola University in Chicago; but after completing his coursework, he made the decision to withdraw from the program, opting instead to pursue a new-found passion for antiquing. While continuing to teach at Malcom X, Joe, often accompanied by Marti, traveled the Midwest in search of antique Americana—furniture, advertising artifacts, ephemera, arcade machines, and all things related to the history and practice of stage magic.
Joe retired from teaching in 2000. In retirement Joe and Marti moved from Hyde Park in Chicago to the near-west suburb of Oak Park, close to Marti’s youngest daughter from a previous marriage, Lisa (Ben Weinberg) and grandsons Eli and Leo, who knew their Grammie’s husband as “Hon.” In addition to spending time with the grandsons, Joe spent many happy hours absorbed in continuing to pursue his longtime interests in antiquing, music, poetry, art, film and video, photography, and more, through the digital lens and tools of his iPad.
Joe is survived by stepdaughters Deborah Morrow, Rebecca Morrow, and Elisabeth Morrow and spouse, and step-grandsons Elias Weinberg and Leo Weinberg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.