Joseph J. Foley died peacefully on May 17, 2022, at the age of 87 surrounded by his family.
A resident of Hyde Park since 1974, Foley was born in Brooklyn on Oct. 20, 1934, the first child of Dorothy and Joseph J. Foley II. He entered the Jesuits of the Maryland Province in 1953 and after extensive Jesuit formation, ordination to the priesthood and education, began pastoral work and teaching at Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C.
An innovative program on pastoral studies initiated by Loyola University in the mid-1960s lured Joe to Chicago, where he was active in the Civil Rights and Anti-War Movements as he completed his coursework and taught at St. Ignatius College Prep.
Foley left the Jesuits in 1968, but he nurtured and was sustained by Ignatian ideals for the rest of his life. He met his future wife Jeanne, a former Franciscan nun, while working at Jobs Now, an innovative YMCA jobs training and placement program. His co-worker Mattie Butler, who would go on to create and direct WECAN (Woodlawn East Community and Neighbors), was instrumental in encouraging him to pursue a relationship with Jeanne.
They were married in 1970, and their daughter Mary was born in 1974. Foley worked at the University of Chicago Hospitals and Clinics in Education and Training from 1974 to 1989. Rain or shine, he walked to work every day, often stopping at O’Gara’s Bookstore on 57th Street on the way home to peruse the new arrivals.
During his 30 years of retirement, Foley pursued his many passions, including part-time teaching leadership and ethics at Loyola University, mentoring at Su Casa Catholic Worker House and the Catholic Theological Union, and studying literature, poetry, cultural history and the ecological and social challenges of our times. Joe is survived by his wife Jeanne, daughter Mary (Coby Leibman), granddaughter Ella, “adopted” daughter Matilde (Jim Manzardo), and brothers Jeff and Tom.
A visitation/sharing will be held Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave. A memorial mass will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Women’s Scholarship Fund at the Catholic Theological Union.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.