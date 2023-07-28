Joseph (Joe) Marlin age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 7.
A graduate of the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration, Joe was a lifelong Social Worker and Social Service administrator, having worked at the Jewish Children’s bureau and as the Director of Social Work at Trinity and Mount Sinai Hospitals.
He was a collector of antique cameras of all sorts, and as a later-in-life author Joe published a collection of his photographs of painted building advertisements, Fading Ads of Chicago, collected over a period of more than 30 years.
He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, son Jeffrey, brother Jerome, parents Sadye and Harry Marlin, and by his partner, Marilyn Coopersmith.
He will be greatly missed by his many friends, members of KAMII Temple, neighbors, professional colleagues, and by his poker buddies.
A memorial service will be held at KAMII Congregation, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago, IL 60615 on Sunday, August 13 at 1:30 P.M.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.