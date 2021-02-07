Joan Kathryn Stuart passed away peacefully at home on February 6, 2020.
Joan was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who filled every room she entered with light, love and laughter. Her love for and dedication to her friends and family had no limit. Her wisdom, generosity and love is still a constant comfort to those who knew and loved her.
Joan was a graduate of Swedish Covenant School of Nursing, Roosevelt University and The University of Chicago.
Joan enjoyed a long, exciting and fulfilling career in medicine. Her passions were working with children as well as clinical and medical research. Joan spent her early days in nursing as the Charge Nurse overseeing the Cook County Hospital Pediatric Emergency Room.
In 1983, Joan received her Masters Degree from The University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration and spent many years helping children and families at Woodlawn Child Health Center.
Starting in the early 1980’s Joan began working at The University of Chicago’s Division of Organ Transplantation in charge of clinical research and drug trials. Joan worked with researchers, drug companies and the FDA on clinical drug trials for groundbreaking and lifesaving immunosuppressive drugs to prevent organ rejection in transplant patients. Joan continued in this role at Northwestern University’s Division of Organ Transplant from 1991-2004.
Joan was a pioneer for women’s rights and social justice, a great lover of Russian history and literature, a dedicated supporter of the Goodman Theatre, Lyric Opera and Chicago Symphony Orchestra and served on the Board of Roosevelt University. Joan and Frank enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren in Chicago, Beverly Shores, IN, Redmond, WA and New York City.
Joan is survived by Frank P. Stuart, her beloved husband of over 60 years, and her children Kathryn, Elizabeth and William, her sons-in-law Joachim and Ian, and her grandchildren Kathryn, Mary, Amelia, Max and William.
Joan’s family is planning a memorial service when it is once again safe to gather. Donations in honor and celebration of Joan’s life can be made to the Children Home and Aid of Illinois (childrenhomeandaid.org) and Roosevelt University (roosevelt.edu).
