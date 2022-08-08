Jennette Schermerhorn Rader died peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Jennette, (nee Jennette Ives Schermerhorn) was born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 12, 1929. She completed a bachelor's degree at Duke University, North Carolina and received a Masters in Library Science from Rosary College, Illinois and a Masters in Industrial Relations from the University of Illinois.
Jennette worked as a librarian for the University of Chicago, first in the Industrial Relations Library and then for Regenstein Library in the business department.
A long time Hyde Park resident, Jennette helped push Chicago Public Schools to build Kenwood Academy on 50th Street and Blackstone Avenue instead of the original plan to replace Murray Elementary school.
Jennette was an avid birder and loved meeting other birders for walks around the Wooded Island.
Jennette was preceded in death by her husband, Herschel J. Rader. She is survived by her daughter, Julia Rader Detering, her son Daniel Schermerhorn Rader and her grandchildren, August and Malcom Detering and Amanda and Emily Rader.
A celebration of Jennette's life is planned for Summer 2023
