Jarmila Hruban passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 10, 2023 after a long illness. She was 96.
Jarmila moved to Hyde Park in 1954, and lived here until 2019, when she moved to Baltimore to be closer to family. Jarmila, known to friends as Jarka, married Zdenek Hruban in August 1955. He preceded her in death (September 18, 2011). She is survived by her son Ralph (and his wife Claire Hruban) of Baltimore Maryland, and her daughter Diana Quinn (and her husband Joseph Quinn) of Madison Wisconsin; by five granddaughters, Zoe, Emily and Carolyn Hruban, and Mila and Katie Quinn; and great-granddaughter Lilia Krause. Her son Paul passed away in 2015.
Jarka was born in Radešov, a small town in southwestern Czechoslovakia. She grew up in Boubská, where her father served as mayor and principal at the local school. Her father encouraged her intellectual curiosity and enrolled her in gymnasium (high school) in Strakonice, to prepare for university. She commuted 18 miles to school by train every day, even after the Nazi annexation of her country. After the Second World War, Jarka enrolled at Charles University in Prague, where she began her studies in philosophy and English. However, after the communists came to power, she was expelled from the university. Later, Charles University awarded her an honorary Ph.D. degree recognizing that she had been unjustly denied an education under the communist regime.
In 1949, she escaped communism by crossing the border at night, aided by a relative who worked as a border guard. She then spent almost two years in a refugee camp in Murnau, Germany, where she worked as a translator. She moved to Canada and was an au pair for an English-speaking family near Montreal for a year before moving to New York City to study history at Hunter College.
After graduating, she received a scholarship for graduate studies at the University of Chicago, where she met her husband, Zdenek. They raised their three children together in Hyde Park, while Zdenek worked as a physician-scientist at the University. Jarka and Zdenek opened their home to many people, from international visitors to the university, to friends and strangers in need. Jarka earned her master’s degree from Chicago State University.
She worked for twenty years at the American School in Chicago. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and the First Unitarian Church of Chicago. Jarka had many friends in the neighborhood and often enjoyed good conversations with them on walks in Hyde Park. She was also an avid reader, always closely following the world news in both Czech and English.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Unitarian Church of Chicago, 5650 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60637.
