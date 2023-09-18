Jay Davis was born on December 4, 1934, on a sharecropping plantation in Yazoo City, Mississippi, to Wilmer Davis, a young teenage girl at the time. He never knew his father. On the plantation, Wilmer lived with her great-grandmother, Mary Davis, who was a former slave and never left the plantation, and her mother Hattie Davis, two uncles, and her Aunt Willie Davis.
When Jay was born, Miss Willie convinced her niece, Wilmer, to allow her to take care of Jay. Miss Willie escaped the plantation with Jay in the middle of the night, ensconced among six hay barrels to Jackson, Mississippi. She and Jay moved into a one-room shotgun house with a tiny kitchen in the segregated and impoverished neighborhood of Rocky Branch/Redmond's Alley on the west side of Jackson.
Miss Willie bootlegged Moonshine/corn whiskey out of her one-room house to survive. Jay often spoke of the constant noise and bustle in the room as he conducted his studies. Given the illegality of bootlegging, Miss Willie was forced to give the sheriff free corn liquor and house cleanings on Thursdays to remain in business.
Recognizing Jay as a precocious child, Miss Willie enrolled him in the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s private grammar school. Jay was a stellar student. With Father Keeling as his mentor, Jay served as an altar boy. He went on to attend and graduate from Lanier High School.
At 17, Jay had a son, Gene Davis, and married Annie Lee Farrish. After Gene was born, he enrolled in the Navy and worked on the submarine telegraphing Morse Code. Upon completing four years in the Navy, he returned to Jackson and divorced Annie but remained a responsible father in all aspects of Gene's life.
Immediately after the Navy, Jay entered Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi. He was an Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity member and was voted Mr. Esquire. Jay graduated magna cum laude and received a prestigious Woodrow Wilson Fellowship. He enrolled at Northwestern University in Chicago as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow and received a Master's in economics. Jay also earned his CPA, CMC, CDP, CCP, and CSP.
With his graduate degree in hand, Jay worked in the Social Security Administration in Chicago before returning to Jackson to take advantage of the job opportunities offered to Afro-Americans at IBM. Jay earned the highest score at that point for the IBM qualifying exam. The then President of IBM, Tom Watson, came to Jackson to meet and congratulate him.
In 1964, Jay married Carrie Lapsky from Port Gibson, Mississippi, a Tougaloo College graduate. They were married by Father Keeling in the St. Mark's Episcopal Church - the same church where Jay served as an altar boy and his grandson, James Maddox Davis, was later christened.
Jay and Carrie moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where Jay was an IBM systems engineer designing computer systems. He contributed to the mission led by one of the world's most notable rocket scientists, Werner Von Braun, whose team developed the Redstone and Jupiter ballistic missiles.
In Huntsville, Jay and Carrie had their firstborn son, Stephen James Davis. Upon moving to Cleveland, Ohio, Jay served as VP of the Purlmuter Printing Company, where he advanced the computerization of the printing industry. He spent several years consulting in Kingston, Jamaica, collaborating with the Jamaica Development Bank and later with banks in Haiti and Panama.
Jay and Carrie moved to Chicago in 1966, where their second son, Christopher James Davis, was born. Jay and Carrie purchased and settled in a townhouse in the Hyde Park neighborhood near the University of Chicago. In Chicago, Jay founded a lucrative management consulting business. By then, Jay's birth mother, Wilmer, had migrated to Chicago with her husband, W. L. Wells. Jay and Carrie spent Sunday dinners with Wilmer until her passing. Jay also enjoyed moments with his half-sisters Elaine and Yvonne Wells and was particularly close to Lorene Wells, who preceded him in death.
A few years later, Jay and Carrie moved to the Kenwood area, where they acquired a historic 100-year-old mansion. The home was complete at over 8000 square feet with a ballroom, stage, solarium, and hand-carved wood details. Jay loved the house, and entertaining was always on the calendar. Jay and Carrie hosted many parties and notable figures, including the governor, judges, alderman, the Links, and members of Congress. There was even a party for Christie Hefner hosted with Dr. Anita Boswell.
Jay was an intellectual and a scholar and surrounded himself with scores of books. His thirst for knowledge was boundless. He read everything from Booker T. Washington, Greek mythology, and philosophy, consuming all the great authors of our time. A world traveler, Jay journeyed to numerous countries in Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean. Jay also loved music. Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Aretha Franklin, and Frank Sinatra were his favorites.
A devoted father, Jay was incredibly proud of his sons. His son, Gene Davis, was born with methemoglobinemia or "blue baby syndrome" and had some limitations. Jay sent him to janitorial school, and Gene later started his own successful janitorial business in Chicago. Stephen James Davis and Christopher James Davis both graduated from Ivy League schools. Stephen Davis graduated from Columbia University in New York with a JD and MBA. Christopher attended Princeton University as a Ph.D. candidate in Economics. Stephen founded a successful private equity business, Banneker Partners, in San Francisco, and Christopher is a successful Portfolio Manager for Laurion Capital.
His oldest grandchild, Julianna, graduated from Brown University with a degree in neuroscience and is now working at Goldman Sachs in New York. James Maddox is a student at Parsons in New York in the selective fashion design program. Genevieve is a senior at the San Francisco Urban School. Sophia and Camille are students at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.
Jay and Carrie divorced after 49 years of marriage but remained close friends. Living on the lakefront in the same condo building at 1700 East 56th Street in Chicago, he delighted in the beautiful lakefront views.
Jay lived and died on his terms. He never suffered or was hospitalized for his ailments. With a razor-sharp mind, Jay continued to be ahead of his time, trading his stock portfolio, driving his jeep, and enjoying life until his last breath.
Jay is survived by his two sons, Stephen James Davis, Christopher James Davis; ex-wife, Carrie Davis; and his grandchildren, Julianna Carrie Davis, James Maddox Davis, Genevieve Juanita Davis, Sophia Celine Davis, and Camille Helene Davis. He also leaves behind two half-sisters, Elaine Wells Bell and Yvonne Debrowski; nieces Felicia Wells, Kristi Debrowski, Karen Allen, Lauren Bell, and Robyn Andrews; stepson Larry Farrish; and daughters-in-law, Jill Cowan Davis and Jennifer Helen Davis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, in honor of James Willis Davis, to his alma mater Tougaloo College:
https://fundraise.givesmart.com/f/4d8n/n?vid=10ojj1
