Irving Charles "Irv" Carrig, a longtime Hyde Parker, academic, civil servant and father of five with a multitude of hobbies, died on Aug. 31 at the age of 89.
He was born in Columbus, Nebraska, the only child of Lester and Katharina (Speice), and grew up in a Catholic household filled with the sounds of Chopin, Bach and American standards his mother played on the piano. After the family moved to Omaha, Carrig attended Creighton Prep; he also worked part-time jobs at the Omaha stockyards, in his father’s cattle spraying business and driving a beer truck.
Carrig attended the University of Notre Dame outside of South Bend, Indiana, receiving his bachelor’s degree. in 1954 in the General Program, which focused on great books seminars, and then earned a master’s degree at the University of Chicago in political science. Influenced by the renaissance of Catholic intellectual thought in the 1950s as well as by U. of C. professors like Leo Strauss and Hans Morgenthau, Carrig developed a philosophical perspective steeped in classical ideas, and characterized by a critique of modernity. Though he never submitted his doctoral thesis on 17th century French philosopher René Descartes, he had the passion of an academic and continued to write, carrying on a lifelong battle against the Cartesian view of the world as a creation of the human mind.
A political liberal, Carrig canvassed for senator and presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy in the late 1960s and developed critiques on the direction in which he believed the conservative movement was leading the country and of the fragility of American mass democracy. He discussed the details of the political scene and cared deeply about the future of the human community and the natural world.
Carrig met Gloria Lerner, a fellow graduate student who had migrated to Chicago from Brooklyn, New York, at the U. of C. The two married and had five children. During those years Carrig taught political science and political philosophy at Wilbur Wright College, Notre Dame and Loyola University.
Carrig’s first marriage and his academic career ended in the 1970s. He learned computer programming in the early years of the field and joined the Illinois Department of Employment Security, where he worked until his retirement, later bringing his son Stephen on board, and developing the first automated unemployment benefits system. In 1971 he married Camille Jedrasek, a Chicago native. The couple settled in South Shore for 14 years, later returning to Hyde Park, where they remained until the end of his life.
Theater enthusiasts, Irv and Camille were longtime attendees of the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario and of Chicago theater. Irv wrote plays himself, loved to perform with his family, and acted at Notre Dame in the first theatrical production of favorite author Evelyn Waugh’s “Vile Bodies.” He discovered Europe in midlife, visiting England, Ireland, France and especially Italy, returning to Venice multiple times, learning Italian and cultivating a love of Venetian painters along with a taste for Italian food and wine.
Carrig was also a great lover of nature and avid birdwatcher, spending many hours at Hyde Park’s Wooded Island and incorporating hiking and birdwatching into his travels. His love of birds was not limited to the outdoors. Over the course of his life he had as pets a cockatoo, a macaw, a mynah bird (whom he taught to say “cogito ergo sum”) and two parrots.
Carrig remained very active after retirement and continued to write and travel.
“A teacher and writer, with a big personality and brilliant mind, Irv’s defining passion was philosophy,” wrote his daughter, Maria. “He believed the good life was one spent in intellectual inquiry, and he wanted to pass that belief on, especially to his five children. For much of his life he could dominate a room with his opinions, lectures, stories, humor and charm.”
He is survived by Camille, his wife of 51 years; five children and their spouses, Stephen (Debra Newell), Sarah (Doug) Bond, Joseph (Sarah), Maria (Rich Warwick) and Therese (Torben) Kristensen; grandchildren Michael, Jasmine, Maria, Katie, David, Joaquin, Roman, Nick, Kathleen and Thomas; and two great-grandchildren, Gloria and Alessandra.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. A lunch reception will follow at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave.
