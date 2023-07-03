Henry (Hank) Hideo Sugeno, 96, of Hyde Park, Chicago, passed away peacefully at his residence on February 19, 2023.
Henry was born on June 22nd, 1926, the third of four children born to Senkichi and Toyo Sugeno in Seattle, WA. However, in May 1942, Henry and his family along with other families of Japanese descent were forcibly placed into an internment camp in Idaho. Following the release from the detention center in July 1945, Henry's family relocated to Chicago to reestablish their lives.
Henry studied at the University of Chicago and spent almost his entire career working for the IRS until retirement. Throughout that time, Henry remained rooted in Hyde Park. He and his mother moved to the 1700 Building in 1991 where they met the Ochiai's. He took care of his mother until she passed away at the age of 101 in 2005.
While Henry did not have children of his own, Henry was an irreplaceable father and grandfather figure to many, and he embodied generosity, kindness, and curiosity. He celebrated life and believed in death with dignity. He loved to eat, trade stocks and had a wide array of interests from sports to Japanese culture, music and the arts. Although his memory started fading in his later years, his kind nature persisted to the end.
A weekend-long celebration of life service was held with family and friends in June 2023. Henry, along with parents and brother, was interred on June 24, 2023 at Montrose Cemetery, 5400 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60630.
