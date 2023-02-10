Greta Holmes, beloved mother, cousin, and friend was born in Princeton, Kentucky on January 3, 1933 to Maggie Mildred Foreman and Isaac Nathan Gray. Greta was an only child, however, she grew up with relatives who were like siblings to her. Greta lived a long, interesting life across nine decades, staying current with the times and remaining invested in family, friends, and her personal interests.
Greta graduated from Sumner High School in St. Louis. She attended Central State University (Wilberforce, OH) where she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. In her junior year she transferred to Washington University (St. Louis, MO) where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work. Greta completed her studies at St. Louis University (St. Louis, MO) where she graduated with a Master’s of Social Work.
Greta’s life-long passion was helping others, so it was natural for her to have a career as a social worker. After graduation, Greta went to work for Carver House in St. Louis, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Chicago Osteopathic Hospital and University of Chicago Hospital where she learned the craft of her trade.
In 1967 Greta married John Holmes and 3 years later, they welcomed their only child, Jeanine Foreman who was their pride and joy. Over the years, Greta shared her interests in the arts and travel with Jeanine, as she continued her career.
After years of service to the field of social work, Greta retired in 2003. After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling throughout the globe. She furthered her desire to improve the lives of others through her advocacy of the rights of the wrongfully convicted as an activist with the Campaign to End the Death Penalty.
Greta found her spiritual home at the University Church of Chicago where she found a strong family community. Her warm personality, care for and genuine interests in others, and her intellectual curiosity were characteristics that drew many to Greta’s wide circle of friends. She loved being with others and engaged easily with people across all generations.
On Monday, January 9, 2023, Greta passed away peacefully with her daughter, Jeanine, at her side. She will forever be missed by Jeanine, her cousins Winnie, Donny, Gregory, Janet Gayle, Glenda, Sydney and Carter McNeal, her Goddaughter, Ananda, along with a host of friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her aunt Virgie, and her cousin, Philip McNeal.
A memorial service is being planned for Monday, February 13 at 3 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living Lake View at 3101 N Sheridan Road in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to PAWS Chicago.
