Evelyn Liliane Marsh was born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 4, 1943 to Hans and Eva (Rosenthal) Ekstein, refugees from Hitler’s Germany. The middle of three girls, Evelyn grew up in Hyde Park on Chicago’s South Side, which remained her lifelong home. She attended the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, during which time she met her future husband Gerald Marsh.
After studying philosophy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Evelyn graduated from the University of Chicago in philosophy and married Gerald in 1963. While her husband joined her father as a physicist at nearby Argonne National Lab, Evelyn worked as a systems analyst in the nascent computing industry while raising two boys. Her love of music was a thread throughout her life, and she played violin with small chamber groups, the University of Chicago Symphony Orchestra and at the Interlochen Center for the Arts.
In her fifties, Evelyn helped M. Cherif Bassiouni, a founding member of the International Human Rights Law Institute at DePaul University, with the database for war crimes in Bosnia. She told Cherif she would like to do something to really help, to which he responded, “Why don’t you go to law school?” So she did, earning her JD from DePaul University in 1997. This launched a second career in immigration law, in which she successfully represented many asylum seekers. In addition to being a member of the Chicago and Illinois Bar Associations was admitted to the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States in 2013.
Evelyn is survived by her husband Gerald, her sister Marlena Ekstein, her children Adam and Loren, their spouses and three grandchildren.
